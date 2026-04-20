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News World Erdoğan promises tighter gun controls after deadly school shootings

Erdoğan promises tighter gun controls after deadly school shootings

Following last week's rare and fatal school shootings, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Monday that Türkiye is tightening gun-ownership rules and imposing harsher penalties on owners whose children find their weapons.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 20,2026
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ERDOĞAN PROMISES TIGHTER GUN CONTROLS AFTER DEADLY SCHOOL SHOOTINGS

Türkiye will tighten gun-ownership rules and increase penalties ⁠for ⁠owners whose children find the firearms, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ⁠said on Monday after last week's rare, deadly school shootings.

The second of the two separate attacks by ⁠students last ⁠week killed eight pupils and a teacher in a southeastern province of Kahramanmaraş, shocking a nation ⁠in which such school-based violence is very rare.

Erdoğan said the government will also take ⁠additional ‌steps to ‌monitor the internet ⁠as ‌part of its response to ⁠the incidents.