Erdoğan promises tighter gun controls after deadly school shootings

Türkiye will tighten gun-ownership rules and increase penalties ⁠for ⁠owners whose children find the firearms, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ⁠said on Monday after last week's rare, deadly school shootings.

The second of the two separate attacks by ⁠students last ⁠week killed eight pupils and a teacher in a southeastern province of Kahramanmaraş, shocking a nation ⁠in which such school-based violence is very rare.

Erdoğan said the government will also take ⁠additional ‌steps to ‌monitor the internet ⁠as ‌part of its response to ⁠the incidents.









