Erdoğan promises tighter gun controls after deadly school shootings

Türkiye will tighten gun-ownership rules and increase penalties for owners whose children find the firearms, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday after last week's rare, deadly school shootings.
The second of the two separate attacks by students last week killed eight pupils and a teacher in a southeastern province of Kahramanmaraş, shocking a nation in which such school-based violence is very rare.
Erdoğan said the government will also take additional steps to monitor the internet as part of its response to the incidents.