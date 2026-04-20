 Contact Us
News World Trump: Israel never talked me into war with Iran

Trump: Israel never talked me into war with Iran

Denying claims of foreign interference in military decisions, President Donald Trump stated on Monday that Israel did not persuade him to attack Iran, pushing back against reports of Benjamin Netanyahu's involvement and mounting right-wing criticism.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 20,2026
Subscribe
TRUMP: ISRAEL NEVER TALKED ME INTO WAR WITH IRAN

President Donald Trump said ⁠on Monday that ⁠Israel did not persuade him to attack Iran, after news reports ⁠that Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu influenced the U.S. president's decision and criticism from right-wing commentators.

"Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. ⁠7th, ⁠added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump also ⁠said "the results in Iran will be amazing" in the post, which came as the United States prepared to resume negotiations in Pakistan ⁠although ‌Iran ‌was undecided.

"And if ⁠Iran's new ‌leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have ⁠a great and ⁠prosperous future!" Trump wrote.