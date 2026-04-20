Trump: Israel never talked me into war with Iran

President Donald Trump said ⁠on Monday that ⁠Israel did not persuade him to attack Iran, after news reports ⁠that Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu influenced the U.S. president's decision and criticism from right-wing commentators.

"Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. ⁠7th, ⁠added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump also ⁠said "the results in Iran will be amazing" in the post, which came as the United States prepared to resume negotiations in Pakistan ⁠although ‌Iran ‌was undecided.

"And if ⁠Iran's new ‌leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have ⁠a great and ⁠prosperous future!" Trump wrote.







