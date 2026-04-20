French leader Macron urges Iran, United States to de-escalate amid Hormuz tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for the United States and ⁠Iran to de-escalate ⁠amid increased tensions over the weekend over the Strait of Hormuz.

"Our position ⁠remains the same. We need to settle things through diplomacy. Everyone must calm down," Macron said during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The United States ⁠has ⁠maintained its blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran lifted and then reimposed its own blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the ⁠world's oil and liquefied gas supply usually passes.

Macron also said that France was not specifically targeted in the strait after Iran fired shots ⁠on ‌ships ‌on Saturday, including a ⁠container ship belonging ‌to the CMA CGM. CMA CGM had described ⁠them as "warning ⁠shots" and said at the ⁠time the crew was safe.









