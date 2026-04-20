French leader Macron urges Iran, United States to de-escalate amid Hormuz tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for the United States and Iran to de-escalate amid increased tensions over the weekend over the Strait of Hormuz.
"Our position remains the same. We need to settle things through diplomacy. Everyone must calm down," Macron said during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
The United States has maintained its blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran lifted and then reimposed its own blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world's oil and liquefied gas supply usually passes.
Macron also said that France was not specifically targeted in the strait after Iran fired shots on ships on Saturday, including a container ship belonging to the CMA CGM. CMA CGM had described them as "warning shots" and said at the time the crew was safe.