Russia urges US-Iran to keep ceasefire, continue talks: ministry

Moscow on Monday called for the US-Iran ceasefire to be maintained and for diplomatic efforts to continue, after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with his Iranian counterpart, a close Russian ally.

"The Russian side again emphasised the need to preserve the truce, which must be observed within the parameters initially agreed upon and announced by the Pakistani mediators," the foreign ministry said after the call between Lavrov and Iran's Abbas Araghchi.

Russia is one of Iran's few allies and has repeatedly condemned the United States for launching its bombing campaign at the end of February that triggered the war.

The Kremlin has profited from high oil prices triggered by the conflict but repeatedly called for Washington to back down and for a long-term diplomatic solution to be found.

"The importance was noted of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing the situation from spinning out of control and averting a relapse into armed confrontation," the ministry added.

Russia criticised what it called Washington's "unlawful naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and seizure of an Iranian container ship".

Moscow also said Iran had pledged to do everything it could to ensure the unhindered passage of any Russian vessels and cargo through the Strait.









