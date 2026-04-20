EU proposes full resumption of cooperation agreement with Syria

The European Commission proposed Monday the full resumption of the EU-Syria Cooperation Agreement, signaling renewed momentum in relations between the bloc and Syria.

According to a commission statement, the updated approach aims to support a "peaceful and inclusive, Syria-led transition," address humanitarian needs and contribute to the country's economic recovery.

The move follows an announcement in January by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlining a renewed EU framework for engagement with Syria.

The EU-Syria Cooperation Agreement, originally in force since 1978, was partially suspended in 2011 in response to what the EU described as systematic repression and serious human rights violations by the Assad administration.

The agreement serves as a framework for economic and social cooperation, including provisions removing customs duties on most Syrian industrial goods entering the EU and prohibiting quantitative trade restrictions between the two sides.

The latest proposal follows the EU's decision in May 2025 to lift economic sanctions on Syria and von der Leyen's visit to Damascus in January this year.

During that visit, she announced three pillars for renewed bilateral relations: a political partnership framework, enhanced trade and economic cooperation and a financial support package worth approximately €620 million ($729 million) for 2026-2027.

The funding is expected to support humanitarian assistance, early recovery efforts and bilateral cooperation programs.

The proposal now requires formal adoption by the EU Council and subsequent notification to Syria's transitional authorities.

The development comes ahead of the EU-Syria High-Level Political Dialogue scheduled for May 11.