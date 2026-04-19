KYIV MAYOR SAYS 8 PEOPLE REMAIN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING SATURDAYS SHOOTING

An ambulance next to a body at the site of a shooting incident, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 18, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Sunday said that eight people remain hospitalized following a shooting in the Ukrainian capital a day earlier, which resulted in the death of six people.

In a statement on Telegram, Klitschko said that one of those injured is in "extremely serious condition," while three others are in "serious" condition and three are in "moderate condition."

"Doctors are providing all of them with all the necessary medical care," Klitschko said, adding that among those injured is a child, who is "in stable condition of moderate severity."

On Saturday, local authorities reported that six people were killed and 14 others injured after a shooting on a street and in a supermarket in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said the shooter, whom he described as a "native of Moscow," opened fire before barricading himself in the supermarket and holding hostages, after which police stormed the premises, shooting him dead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said in a statement on the US social media platform X: "It has been established that the attacker set fire to an apartment before going out onto the street with a weapon. He had previously been prosecuted for criminal offences. He had long resided in the Donetsk region and was born in Russia.

"All available information about him and the motives behind his actions is being thoroughly investigated. Every detail must be verified."

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Security Service said that it was investigating the incident as a "terrorist act."

Earlier today, Yevhenii Zhukov, head of Ukraine's Patrol Police Department, announced that he submitted his resignation following the incident.