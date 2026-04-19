Azerbaijani, Serbian presidents discuss bilateral relations, Mideast crisis

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a phone call Sunday with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, discussing ways to strengthen bilateral relations and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

According to Azerbaijan's presidential press service, the two leaders discussed plans to deepen cooperation in the economy, energy and investment, as well as the development of new joint projects of strategic importance.

Aliyev and Vucic also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and stressed the importance of restoring peace and stability as key conditions for regional security and development, according to the statement.

Vucic thanked Aliyev for his continued support for Serbia and reiterated his country's commitment to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan based on mutual respect and shared economic interests, it said.

Vucic also confirmed his attendance at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, to be held in Baku next month, said the statement.