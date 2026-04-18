Pope Leo condemns 'disasters' arising from exploitation

Pope Leo XIV condemned the "social and environmental disasters" caused by material exploitation, in an address after arriving in oil-rich Angola on Sunday on the third leg of an African tour.

Throughout his 11-day four-nation visit of the continent, Leo has delivered pointed warnings against the plunder of the continent's resources.

"How much suffering, how many deaths, how many social and environmental disasters are caused by this logic of exploitation," he said in an address to officials including President Joao Lourenco.









