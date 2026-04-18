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News World Pope Leo condemns 'disasters' arising from exploitation

Pope Leo condemns 'disasters' arising from exploitation

Arriving in oil-rich Angola on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV slammed the "social and environmental disasters" driven by material exploitation during the third stop of his African tour.

AFP WORLD
Published April 18,2026
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POPE LEO CONDEMNS DISASTERS ARISING FROM EXPLOITATION

Pope Leo XIV condemned the "social and environmental disasters" caused by material exploitation, in an address after arriving in oil-rich Angola on Sunday on the third leg of an African tour.

Throughout his 11-day four-nation visit of the continent, Leo has delivered pointed warnings against the plunder of the continent's resources.

"How much suffering, how many deaths, how many social and environmental disasters are caused by this logic of exploitation," he said in an address to officials including President Joao Lourenco.