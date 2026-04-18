Israel military says suspect neutralised in West Bank

Israel's military said Saturday that a suspected militant carrying a knife had been "neutralised" at a settlement in the occupied West Bank.

"Following the alert that was activated regarding a suspected terrorist infiltration in the community of Negohot, a terrorist armed with a knife was identified and neutralised," the Israeli military said in a statement, adding security forces were conducting a search of the area.

The statement said it had no reports of other injuries but did not provide details on who had neutralised the suspect or their condition.

Violence in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has risen sharply since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war.

According to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 1,050 Palestinians -- many of them militants, but also scores of civilians -- in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war.

Official Israeli figures say at least 45 Israelis, including soldiers and civilians, have also been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations.