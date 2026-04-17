Trump defends criticism of Pope Leo, insists on right to disagree

US President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his criticism of Pope Leo XIV, saying he has "nothing against" the first American pope but has the right to disagree.

Speaking to reporters before leaving the White House for Las Vegas, Trump falsely claimed that Pope Leo XIV said Iran could have a nuclear weapon, a statement the pontiff has never made.

"The Pope can say what he wants, and I want him to say what he wants, but I can disagree. I think that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

Asked about US bishops' defense of the Pope's remarks, Trump said he supports the Pope "preaching the gospel," but not on Iran.

"I want him to preach the gospel. I'm all about the gospel. But I also know that you cannot let a certain country, which is a very mean-spirited country, have a nuclear weapon. The pope could disagree with me on that, but certainly we're allowed to have that," the president said.

Trump has stepped up his attacks on the Pope, who has been outspoken against US-Israeli strikes on Iran, warning of the "madness of war." He has also raised concerns about Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

The president has labeled the pontiff "weak" on foreign policy and controversially claimed a role in his appointment, drawing criticism from Christian groups in the US.

Separately, Trump's remarks have also put pressure on ties with Italy, after he suggested Washington could reconsider its defense commitments to the country.



