Syrian president, US envoy hold talks ahead of Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa held talks Thursday with US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack in Antalya, ahead of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye.

According to a statement by the Syrian presidency, the meeting took place at al-Sharaa's place of stay in Antalya.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and General Intelligence chief Hussein al-Salama also attended the talks.

Barrack, in a brief statement on US social media company X, said: "Great leaders recognize great leaders - even in the most difficult of times. President Donald Trump saw that in President Ahmad Al Sharaa, and his instinct to extend trust and opportunity was absolutely right."

The fifth edition of the forum, ADF2026, is due to open Friday with the participation of heads of state and government, foreign ministers and representatives of international organizations.

The event, being held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and organized by the Foreign Ministry under the theme: "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties," will run until Sunday.