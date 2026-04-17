Myanmar commutes all death sentences in first such move under junta chief’s presidency

Myanmar on Friday commuted all death sentences for serving prisoners to life imprisonment, in the first such order since junta chief Min Aung Hlaing assumed the presidency earlier this month.

President Min Aung Hlaing signed the order reducing sentences for prisoners across the country, according to the Eleven Myanmar outlet.

Min was elected president by a military-aligned parliament early this month.

The amnesty, marking Myanmar New Year, applies "in consideration of public peace of mind and humanitarian grounds" to individuals serving sentences in prisons, detention centers and labor camps for offenses committed before April 17, 2026, the order said.

It is the first such nationwide pardon under Min, who has ruled Myanmar directly since the 2021 military coup that ousted the National League for Democracy (NLD) government.

Among those imprisoned is Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the now-disbanded NLD, who is serving a 27-year sentence after multiple convictions totaling 33 years. Her prison term is also expected to be reduced, according to reports.

Min served as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, known as the Tatmadaw, from 2011 until stepping down in March to run for the presidency.

Following five years in power, Min oversaw a three-phase election process beginning in late December that resulted in victory for pro-military parties, including the Union Solidarity and Development Party.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma), about 30,870 people have been arrested since the 2021 coup, with some 8,700 released. The group says 7,972 people have been killed over the past five years.





