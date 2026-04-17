Dutch parliament backs proposal to push for suspension of EU-Israel deal

A majority in the Dutch House of Representatives has supported a proposal urging the government to advocate within the EU for the suspension of the trade component of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, citing concerns over Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to the Dutch public broadcaster NOS, during the parliamentary debate on Thursday, divisions persisted within the ruling coalition regarding how strongly to respond.

Coalition parties D66 and Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) argue that Israel's military operations in Lebanon, expansion of settlements in the West Bank, and recent legislative developments raise serious human rights concerns.

These parties support exploring EU-level measures, including suspending trade provisions of the agreement.

However, the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), also part of the governing coalition, opposes a stronger condemnation of Israel at this stage.

The proposal gained backing from a broad cross-party majority, including GroenLinks-PvdA, Socialist Party, Party for the Animals, Denk, Volt Netherlands, and Forum for Democracy.

"After the death penalty law for Palestinians, the torture of children, state backed settler terror and the genocide on Palestinians, finally a majority in Dutch parliament to suspend the trade part of the EU-Israel association agreement," Dutch lawmaker Kati Piri said on US social media platform X.

The adopted motion calls on the Dutch government to take a leading role within the EU in advocating for the suspension of the agreement's trade component.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen is now expected to raise the issue with EU member states during the foreign ministers' meeting on April 21, though any decision to suspend the agreement would require consensus among all member states.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement, which entered into force in 2000, includes a clause stipulating that cooperation between the parties is contingent on respect for human rights and democratic principles.

Separately, a European Citizens' Initiative recently gathered over 1 million signatures within three months, urging the European Commission to suspend the agreement.

Violence by Israeli forces and occupiers in the West Bank has intensified since the Gaza war in October 2023, killing more than 1,148 Palestinians, wounding 11,750, and leading to 22,000 arrests.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.