8 killed in helicopter crash in Indonesia

All eight people on board an Airbus H130 helicopter were killed after it crashed Thursday in Sekadau regency, West Kalimantan province of Indonesia, authorities said Friday.

The aircraft was carrying six passengers, a pilot and a co-pilot.

The helicopter departed from Melawi regency at 7.34 am local time (0034GMT) and lost contact at 8.39 am.

"All victims have been confirmed dead," Jakarta Globe quoted a Sekadau police official as saying.

Rescue teams reached the crash site later the same day, but evacuation efforts were hindered by difficult terrain and low visibility.