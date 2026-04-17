6 Israeli soldiers injured in blast in southern Lebanon

Six Israeli soldiers were injured, two of them critically, on Friday when an explosive device detonated in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

Israel's Channel 14 reported that all six soldiers were wounded in the blast and were immediately evacuated for medical treatment.

The channel claimed the incident constituted a "violation" of the ceasefire by Hezbollah.

As of 1336GMT, the Israeli army had issued no official statement about the incident, and Hezbollah had not responded.

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon starting at midnight local time in Tel Aviv and Beirut.

More than 2,196 people have been killed and 7,185 wounded during 45 days of Israeli attacks on Lebanon, with over 1 million displaced, according to official figures.

Israel launched a war on Lebanon in October 2023, and a ceasefire was declared in November the following year, but Israel continued to violate it daily before expanding its offensive on March 2.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous war between October 2023 and November of the following year.









