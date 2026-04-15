US moves to drop Jan 6 convictions of far-right group leaders

The US Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to overturn the convictions of several participants in the January 6 Capitol attack, according to media reports published on Tuesday, citing court filings.



The request seeks to drop seditious conspiracy convictions handed down on leading members of the far-right groups Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.



The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The move reportedly concerns 12 members of the groups who were convicted under former president Joe Biden's administration.



If granted, the request would clear the remaining convictions linked to the 2021 attack in Washington.



US President Donald Trump has pardoned about 1,500 defendants charged over the riot after taking office last year.



Some reports cited an approaching deadline in ongoing appeals cases. According to the New York Times, defendants were required to argue why prosecutors overreached in bringing charges such as seditious conspiracy.



By seeking to vacate the convictions, the Justice Department could avoid having to defend the prosecutions brought under the previous administration, the report said.



Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn his election defeat. Several people died during and after the attack, and numerous law enforcement officers were injured, some seriously.