Trump warns no deal if Iran pursues nuclear weapons

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that there will be no peace deal if Iran continues to pursue nuclear weapons but added that the war "can be over very soon."

"They cannot have a nuclear weapon," Trump told Fox Business in an interview. "If they don't, we're not making a deal."

"This whole thing about it was, is really about no nuclear, they cannot have a nuclear weapon," Trump said, adding that Iran has been "hit very hard."

"We could take out every one of their bridges in one hour. We could take out every one of their power plants, electric power plants, in one hour. We don't want to do that," he said, adding: "We'll see what happens."

Repeating his claim that Iran posed a threat, he said Tehran was "going over to take over the Middle East, and we stopped them," saying that it would have a nuclear weapon and "would have used it."

Talks were held in the Pakistani capital Islamabad over the weekend to permanently end the US-Israeli war on Iran that began on Feb. 28, but no agreement was reached. Efforts to hold another round of talks are underway.

Pakistan on April 8 brokered a two-week ceasefire which is still holding.

Trump also said he gets along "very well" with Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding that Xi told him Beijing is not supplying weapons to Iran, denying press reports.

"I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that," Trump said, adding that Xi responded "that essentially he's not doing that."

Trump also mentioned that China and the US regularly carry out cyberattacks against each other, explaining: "We do them. They do us, it's been like that for a long time … China's China. They're never easy."