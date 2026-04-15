Putin invites Prabowo to visit Russia again following Kremlin talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has personally invited his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto to return to Russia in May and July this year to participate in two international events in Kazan and Ekaterinburg, a report said Wednesday.

Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono, who goes by one name, said the invitation was conveyed during Prabowo's visit to Moscow on Monday, Indonesia's state-run Antara news agency reported.

"President Putin also invited President Prabowo to attend an event scheduled for May in Kazan, as well as a major industry exhibition in July," Sugiono said in a video message received from the Presidential Secretariat in Jakarta.

The report said he was most likely referring to the International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: Kazan Forum," which will take place in conjunction with the Kazan Expo in Kazan City, Tatarstan from May 12 to 17 and the International Innovation Industry Expo 2026 in Ekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk from July 6 to 9.

According to the Kremlin, the presidents identified key areas of cooperation during their talks in the Russian capital, including energy, agriculture and industry, while emphasizing the importance of areas such as culture and education.

Putin said he hopes Subianto's visit to Moscow will help sustain growth in bilateral trade, the statement said.

Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in economics, space and pharmaceuticals, according to Antara.





