Tensions between Trump, Catholic Church grow as cardinals criticize US administration

Tensions between US President Donald Trump and influential Catholic leaders have come into focus after senior American cardinals spoke out on the Iran war and Washington's immigration policies, media reports said on Sunday.

Cardinals Blase Cupich of Chicago, Robert McElroy of Washington, and Joseph Tobin of Newark gave a rare joint interview, reflecting concerns within the Catholic Church following statements by Pope Leo XIV, according to CBS News.

Pope Leo, the first US-born pontiff and leader of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, has taken an increasingly vocal stance on the conflict, calling for peace and restraint.

"Let us listen to the voices of children!" he said, urging leaders to "work for peace" and warning against the human cost of the war.

He also described threats related to Iran as "truly unacceptable," and called on political leaders to "reject war always."

The CBS report said the pope's position has encouraged church leaders in the US to speak more openly on political and humanitarian issues.

During the interview, the cardinals echoed these concerns.

Cardinal McElroy said: "In the Catholic teaching, this is not a just war," adding that military action must be aimed at "restoring justice and restoring peace."

Cardinal Cupich criticized the portrayal of the conflict, saying: "We're dehumanizing the victims of war," and described such depictions as "sickening."

The report noted that the cardinals' comments reflect broader anxieties among Catholic communities regarding the direction of the conflict.

Cardinal Tobin said church leaders are "aware of the anxieties of people about the threats to peace at all different levels," emphasizing their pastoral role in responding to such concerns.

The outlet said the pope has also taken steps to directly encourage public engagement, calling on individuals to contact political leaders and urge them to pursue peace.

"Contact the authorities, political leaders, congressmen, to ask them … to work for peace," CBS quoted him as saying.

- Immigration policies in US

In addition to the war, the cardinals addressed Washington's immigration policies.

Cardinal Tobin said: "Somebody's got to call that out," referring to enforcement practices, while Cardinal McElroy said communities are living "under fear."

He noted a 30% decline in attendance at Spanish-language church services in some areas, attributing it to concerns among immigrant populations.

Additional criticism came from Paul Coakley, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, who said: "I am disheartened that the President chose to write such disparaging words about the Holy Father."

He added: "Pope Leo is not his rival; nor is the Pope a politician. He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls."

Cardinal Cupich also questioned public perceptions of immigration measures, saying he would like to know what Catholics think about "indiscriminate mass deportation."

The report highlighted that the issue has become a point of concern within congregations, particularly those serving immigrant communities.

The CBS report also noted that Pope Leo's leadership style has influenced the tone of the church's response, with his emphasis on peace and humanitarian concerns shaping the broader discourse.

It said the pope has avoided directly naming political figures but has sharpened his criticism of policies and rhetoric related to the conflict.

Trump lambasted the pontiff after three American cardinals known for their close ties to Leo were interviewed by the outlet, who criticized the Trump administration over some policies, including the Iran war.

The president also shared an AI-generated photo on his Truth Social media platform, depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

Iranian and US delegations concluded 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan early Sunday without reaching an agreement.

More than 3,300 people have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28. Iran launched retaliatory strikes in Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was recently announced.





