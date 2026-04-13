Israeli army detains 30 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces detained at least 30 Palestinians early Monday in raids across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office said.

In a statement, the office said two children and freed detainees were among those rounded up in the raids that targeted several cities and towns in the occupied territory.

The military raids included searches of homes and property damage, the statement said.

Since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 8, 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank have killed at least 1,133 Palestinians, wounded about 11,700 others and led to nearly 22,000 arrests, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.