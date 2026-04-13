Pope Leo XIV begins Africa tour in first major overseas trip

Pope Leo XIV greets people after a speech at the Maqam Echahid Martyrs' Monument in El Madania, near Algiers on April 13, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Pope Leo XIV on Monday began an extensive trip to Africa, his first major overseas journey as pontiff, signaling key priorities of his papacy.

The pope will travel from April 13 to April 23 to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea, according to Vatican News.

During the visit, he is expected to address issues including peace, migration, environmental protection, youth, and family life.

The trip begins in Algeria, where he will spend two days, becoming the first pope to visit the country. He is scheduled to meet local authorities and members of an Augustinian community and to visit a memorial dedicated to the 1954-1962 Algerian war of independence.

The tour is his most wide-ranging international trip since taking office.