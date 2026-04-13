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News World Kremlin says Hungary ‘made its choice’ after opposition victory

Kremlin says Hungary ‘made its choice’ after opposition victory

The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped to continue its "highly pragmatic ties" with Hungary's new political leadership after Prime Minister ‌Viktor Orban, a close Russian partner, was beaten at the ballot box by upstart rival Peter Magyar.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published April 13,2026
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KREMLIN SAYS HUNGARY ‘MADE ITS CHOICE’ AFTER OPPOSITION VICTORY
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (EPA File Photo)

The Kremlin said Monday that Hungary has "made its choice" and that Moscow respects the outcome of the country's parliamentary election, in which opposition leader Peter Magyar defeated incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Hungary has made its choice. We respect that choice," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, referring to Sunday's vote.

Peskov said Russia remains interested in maintaining good relations with Hungary, as with other European countries, and noted statements indicating a willingness to engage in dialogue.

"We look forward to continuing our very pragmatic contacts with the new Hungarian leadership," he said.