Kremlin says Hungary ‘made its choice’ after opposition victory

The Kremlin said Monday that Hungary has "made its choice" and that Moscow respects the outcome of the country's parliamentary election, in which opposition leader Peter Magyar defeated incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Hungary has made its choice. We respect that choice," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, referring to Sunday's vote.

Peskov said Russia remains interested in maintaining good relations with Hungary, as with other European countries, and noted statements indicating a willingness to engage in dialogue.

"We look forward to continuing our very pragmatic contacts with the new Hungarian leadership," he said.