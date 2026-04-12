'Water Nobel' winner Madani calls for focus on water crisis at COP31

Kaveh Madani, the director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH) and a recipient of the Stockholm Water Prize, stressed the significance of regional and global peace in addressing the climate and water crises.

Known for his work on sustainable water management, Madani has been awarded the Stockholm Water Prize by the Stockholm International Water Institute, widely considered the "Nobel Prize of Water."

In an interview with Anadolu, Madani shared his views on climate justice in the context of the water crisis.

Madani said his perspective on water had been shaped by growing up in a region where scarcity is a persistent challenge. "A person growing up in Iran or in the Middle East knows very well that water scarcity is a major issue. Coming from a culture that respects water, and from a region where water is very valuable, got me into this," he explained.

Highlighting the link between the water and climate crises, he said water plays a key role in achieving climate justice. "At the end of the day, what we see is that certain communities around the world have to bear the cost more than others. They are impacted much more and lack the capacity to cope with the consequences."

He also noted that while developed countries have the capacity to tackle challenges brought by the climate crisis, many nations, such as Yemen and Syria, do not have the same resources.

Madani recalled that this year's World Water Day focused on water, women, and gender equality, adding that water scarcity and climate change affect different social groups in different ways, with impacts also varying by age and gender.

- COP31 COULD BE AN OPPORTUNITY TO SPOTLIGHT REGIONAL WATER CRISIS

He said COP31, the UN climate summit to be hosted and chaired by Türkiye this year, on Nov. 9-20, could provide a key opportunity to highlight the region's water crisis.

Madani stressed that Türkiye's role as host would be important. "I think Türkiye has a role to play. As a Middle Eastern country that appreciates the strategic value of water, understands the challenges of transboundary water management, and recognizes both the benefits and downsides of infrastructure development, as well as the issues facing farmers and growth," he said.

He said Türkiye was well-positioned to lead discussions on water and ensure its stronger integration into climate negotiations.

Madani emphasized that the water crisis is a climate crisis. "We don't talk enough about how we have overlooked the importance of water and its relevance in climate change negotiations. We have focused heavily on the energy sector, but far less on the water sector," he said.

He also noted that regional and global political stability is essential for addressing the climate crisis.

"The Middle East is now going through a war, and we are hearing about threats to desalination plants. We know what the impacts would be on civilians in that region. Even in peacetime, access to water is a major challenge and a struggle.

"Türkiye has been part of peace negotiations, recognizing the value and importance of fostering peace," Madani stressed.

"If you want stability, a better climate, improved water management, and a brighter future, peace is essential. We need peace because only during peaceful times can we cooperate. When there is war, there is a war. When people are fighting for survival and staying alive, no one cares about the environment."

Madani highlighted that COP31 could showcase water's unifying power, saying: "Water is a strategic opportunity for the world to come together in an era that is highly fragmented. Water is one of the few issues that can unite people both within and between countries."

He concluded by sharing his expectations for COP31, pointing to the role of Türkiye.

"I think this is Türkiye's opportunity to bring these issues to the forefront to highlight the importance of water and its integration into Paris Agreement negotiations. While the agreements we have reached represent a global success, there are still gaps that need to be addressed.

"We must also recognize that there is no peace without water, and no water without peace. We often talk about how a lack of water can lead to instability, but looking at the world today, it is clear that a stable environment can only exist if we advocate for peace as a pillar of sustainability and human security."



