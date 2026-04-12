Gaza needs 450 tons of flour daily amid supply shortage, media office says

The Gaza Strip needs around 450 tons of flour daily, while only around 200 tons are currently available, Gaza's government media office said Sunday.

Israel is intensifying a policy of "engineered starvation" in Gaza by restricting flour supplies, the office said in a statement.

Despite the ceasefire agreement that allows the entry of 600 trucks per day, Israel allows only 38% of pre-war supply, it added.

The office said the crisis worsened after World Central Kitchen halted its flour support, as the US-based charity previously provided 20 to 30 tons daily, while the World Food Program reduced its supplies from 300 to 200 tons per day, adding that several other organizations have also suspended their bread and flour programs to the enclave.

About 1.9 million people in Gaza, out of a population of 2.4 million, remain displaced and live in harsh conditions in worn-out tents after their homes were destroyed during Israel's two-year war.

Despite the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, living conditions have not significantly improved, amid Israel's failure to allow the agreed levels of humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies and shelter materials.

The war in Gaza has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and injured about 172,000 others, and has caused widespread destruction affecting around 90% of civilian infrastructure.





