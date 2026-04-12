Voting ends in Hungary parliamentary election

A person casts their ballot at a polling station during the Hungarian parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 12, 2026. (REUTERS)

Voting ended in Hungary on Sunday in a parliamentary election, with more than 8 million eligible voters casting ballots to elect members of the 199-seat National Assembly.

Polling stations opened at 6 am local time (0400GMT) and closed at 7 pm (1700GMT).

The National Election Office is expected to begin publishing the first preliminary results after 8 pm (1800GMT).

Hungary recorded an early voter turnout of 74.23% as of 5 pm (1500GMT), with nationwide turnout at that time already surpassing the final turnout of any previous national parliamentary election, according to data released by the National Election Office.

The figure compares with 62.92% in the 2022 election, 63.21% in 2018, 45.02% in 2014, and 46.78% in 2010.

Under the electoral system, 106 lawmakers are elected in single-member constituencies, while 93 seats are allocated through national party lists, with a 5% threshold required to enter parliament.

A party or alliance that reaches at least 100 seats in the National Assembly will be able to form a government.

The vote comes during Prime Minister Viktor Orban's long period in power, with his ruling Fidesz party in government since 2010, and facing opposition parties, including several groups.

The main opposition Tisza Party, led by Peter Magyar, has gained support in recent polls.

Several other parties are also taking part in the election, including the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP), the LMP (Hungary's Green Party), the Momentum Movement and Jobbik.