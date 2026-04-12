UK premier, Omani sultan discuss US-Iran peace talks, Strait of Hormuz

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Sunday discussed Saturday's US-Iran talks held in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, as well as the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a phone call, the pair discussed the peace talks held in Pakistan on Saturday, urging both sides to find a way through, Starmer's office said in a statement.

"It was vital there was a continuation of the ceasefire, and that all parties avoided any further escalation," they agreed.

Regarding international efforts to coordinate safe passage for shipping in the region, Starmer said that following recent meetings convened by UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and British military planners, partners continued to work toward restoring freedom of navigation for the long term.

He also reiterated the UK's commitment to ensuring Oman's security, sharing an update on the UK's work with Ukraine on drone technology.

"It was clear Ukraine's expertise had been vital to the region in recent weeks, while Russia appeared to continue to support Iran's aggression," said Starmer.

Landmark meetings in Islamabad, viewed as the most significant engagement between Washington and Tehran since 1979 Iranian Revolution, could not achieve a breakthrough to end the US-Israeli war on Iran that started on Feb. 28. Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire earlier this week.





