Latest Israeli strikes kill at least 11 in Lebanon

The latest wave of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon has killed at least 11 people since early Sunday, the Lebanese state news agency NNA reported.

Six people were killed in an Israeli strike on the town of Marub in the Tyre district, while another strike on the town of Qana killed five others.

The Israeli army also continued airstrikes on several towns in the Nabatieh and Tyre districts.

While simultaneously targeting Iran, Israel has carried out an expanded offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Following a Pakistani mediated ceasefire in the US-Israeli war on Iran, Lebanon and Israel agreed to hold talks and the first meeting is scheduled for April 14 in Washington.

Iran and the US held talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Saturday to end the war that began on Feb. 28, but an agreement was not reached.