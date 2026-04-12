Iran arrests 50 on charges of sharing sensitive information with 'enemy'

Iranian authorities have arrested at least 50 people over alleged collaboration with the US and Israel, the state-affiliated SNN news agency reported on Sunday.

Those arrested were accused of sharing sensitive locations, including infrastructure and service facilities with the "enemy."

SNN said that electronic devices, satellite equipment, and weapons were also seized by authorities.

Tehran has detained dozens of people on spying charges following the US-Israeli war on Iran on Feb. 28, which has killed more than 3,000 people.

A recently strengthened espionage law allows the authorities to impose the death penalty on those accused of spying and get their property confiscated.





