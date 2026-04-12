Sirens sound in northern Israel as Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting Israeli soldiers

Sirens sounded for the second time since dawn on Sunday in the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel following rocket fire from Lebanon .

Citing a military statement, Israel's Channel 12 reported that sirens sounded for the second time in the Kiryat Shmona area after rockets were detected being launched from Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, Israel's Home Front Command announced sirens sounded in towns in the Upper Galilee due to fears of drone infiltration, before Channel 12 said a drone launched from Lebanon was intercepted.

Lebanese group Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli soldiers in the Yir'on in northern Israel with a swarm of attack drones.

The results of the attack were not immediately clear as Israel implements strict restrictions on publishing details of its losses from rocket and drone attacks.

Israel launched an expanded offensive in southern Lebanon after a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, after the US-Israeli war on Iran.

While Pakistan mediated a two-week ceasefire in Iran this week, Lebanon and Israel have agreed to hold talks on April 14 at the US State Department in Washington, with the aim of securing a truce and initiating direct talks.

Iran and the US also held talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Saturday to permanently end the war that started on Feb. 28, but there was no agreement.