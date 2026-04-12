No members of US delegation remain in Islamabad after Iran talks fail: Official

No members of the US negotiating team remain in Islamabad after talks in the Pakistani capital failed to reach an breakthrough to end weeks of war with Iran, a US official said on Sunday.

The official said no US negotiators — including special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner — had stayed behind in Islamabad, where Vice President JD Vance, who led the delegation, said earlier that Washington and Tehran failed to reach a deal despite extended negotiations.

Members of the technical teams also involved in the negotiations had also departed, the official said.

Iranian and US delegations concluded their latest round of talks in Islamabad early Sunday without reaching an agreement.

The negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, ended following multiple rounds of discussions and exchanges of proposals but failed to produce a breakthrough.

The two sides left Islamabad with key differences unresolved, signaling that further diplomatic efforts would be needed.

The talks were part of broader efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran that killed more than 3,300 people since Feb. 28, before a fragile two-week ceasefire was brokered earlier this week.

Since the outbreak of the war, Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit for oil and gas shipments.



