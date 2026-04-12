POLLS OPEN IN HUNGARYS TIGHTLY CONTESTED PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Polls opened in Hungary on Sunday in a parliamentary election seen as one of the most competitive contests in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's tenure.

Polling stations opened at 6 am and are due to close at 7 pm, with preliminary results expected later in the evening.

More than 8 million eligible voters are casting ballots to determine the composition of the 199-seat National Assembly.

Under the electoral system, 106 lawmakers are elected in single-member constituencies, while 93 seats are allocated through national party lists, with a 5% threshold required to enter parliament.

Orban's ruling Fidesz party remains a central force in Hungarian politics, but the opposition landscape has become more consolidated compared to previous elections.

The Tisza Party, led by Peter Magyar, has gained momentum and leads in many polls, positioning itself as a reform-oriented alternative.

Polling data cited in the report suggests Tisza could secure a significant share of parliamentary seats, while Fidesz faces the possibility of reduced representation.

Several smaller parties are also contesting the election, although the 5% threshold poses challenges for them to enter parliament.

Turnout is expected to play a key role in determining the outcome, with previous elections recording participation rates between 60% and 70%.

Analysts say constituency races, particularly in urban areas, could be decisive in shaping the final balance of power.





