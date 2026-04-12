Senior Iranian adviser says Strait of Hormuz ‘firmly in our hands’ after Islamabad talks

Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said the Strait of Hormuz is "firmly in our hands," emphasizing Tehran's resolve to safeguard its national interests following recent talks in Pakistan with the US.

Velayati said through US social media company X that Iran's diplomatic approach is based on a single principle: protecting the country.

"Today the Strait of Hormuz is firmly in our hands," he said.

Velayati added that Iran's diplomatic efforts remain focused on ensuring national sovereignty and defending its strategic interests.

The remarks came after Iranian and US delegations concluded their latest round of talks in Islamabad without reaching an agreement.

The negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, ended following multiple rounds of discussions and exchanges of proposals but failed to produce a breakthrough.

Speaking in Islamabad, US Vice President JD Vance said Washington and Tehran failed to reach a deal despite extended negotiations.

"We have not reached an agreement … that's bad news for Iran, much more than for the United States," he said, adding that Iran had chosen "not to accept our terms."

The two sides left Islamabad with key differences unresolved, with both signaling that further diplomatic efforts would be needed.

The talks were part of broader efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran that killed more than 3,300 people since Feb. 28, before a fragile two-week ceasefire was brokered earlier this week.

Since the outbreak of the war, Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit for oil and gas shipments.



