Cyclone Vaianu makes landfall as rare 'red-level' wind alert issued in New Zealand

Cyclone Vaianu made landfall in New Zealand's North Island on Sunday, forcing authorities to issue a rare "red-level" wind alert, and hundreds to evacuate, according to state media.

The cyclone, described by the country's state weather agency as a "life-threatening system," triggered floods and power outages across the island, Radio New Zealand reported.

More than 90 flights have so far been cancelled across the region.

The cyclone crossed the coast ‌near the Maketu Peninsula, packing destructive winds exceeding 130 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour), heavy rain, and large swells, the country's weather authority MetService said.

Vaianu is moving southeast away from the North Island, with the system expected to pass west of the Chatham Islands on Monday.

All heavy rain warnings have been lifted, however a small number of strong wind watches are still in place overnight.

Conditions are improving across many regions, but parts of the Bay of Plenty and East Coast are still dealing with flooding, fallen trees, and road closures.

Authorities stated that a "red level" wind alert has been issued due to the cyclone for the Bay of Plenty region until Sunday night.

The New Zealand Transport Authority announced that many highways in the Bay of Plenty region are closed.



