Australia disappointed as no deal reached after US-Iran talks in Islamabad

Australia's top diplomat Penny Wong on Sunday expressed disappointment after the US and Iranian officials failed to make a deal during Pakistan-brokered marathon peace talks, urging the two sides to continue the ceasefire and return to negotiations.

Landmark meetings in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, viewed as the most significant engagement between Washington and Tehran since 1979 Iranian Revolution, could not achieve a breakthrough to end the US-Israeli war on Iran that started on Feb. 28. Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire earlier this week.

Wong in a statement said it was "disappointing" the parties could not reach an agreement in Islamabad.

"The priority now must be to continue the ceasefire and return to negotiations. We continue to want to see a swift resolution to this conflict," Wong said.

"Any escalation in the conflict would impose an even greater human cost and further impact the global economy."





