13 killed in India road accident

Thirteen people were killed Saturday and more than 20 injured in a road accident in India's eastern Bihar state, according to officials.

The accident took place when a passenger bus collided with a pickup truck in Katihar, Shikhar Choudhary, a senior police officer in the area told reporters.

Choudhary said 27 others were injured.

"Treatment of the injured is going on," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the incident is "extremely painful."

"Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi's office wrote on US social media company X.





