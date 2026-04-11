Qatar, UK stress importance of consolidating Iran truce

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of joint efforts with international parties to consolidate a ceasefire between the US and Iran and transform it into a lasting peace agreement during talks on Friday in Doha, Qatar's Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

They welcomed the ceasefire announcement between the United States and Iran, emphasizing its importance in de-escalating tensions and promoting regional stability.

The leaders stressed the need for joint efforts with international partners to solidify the ceasefire and build upon it toward a lasting peace agreement that guarantees regional security, the stability of supply chains, and the continued flow of global energy through the Strait of Hormuz.

They also discussed cooperation and ways to support and develop it, particularly in the defense and economic sectors.

Regional tensions have escalated since the United States and Israel launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, brokered by Pakistan, as a step toward a possible broader agreement to halt the war that has left thousands dead and wounded.

US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire followed a "workable" 10-point proposal presented by Iran, with negotiations expected to determine whether a longer-term agreement can be reached.