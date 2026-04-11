NORTH KOREAS KIM SEEKS TO EXPAND COOPERATION WITH CHINA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Friday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday, as both emphasized closer ties and cooperation.

Kim emphasized the need to intensify visits and contacts at various levels, boost mutual support and expand cooperation to protect common interests, and ensure sustained, multi-faceted development of bilateral relations amid the geopolitical situation and long-term strategic interests.

He also outlined Pyongyang's stance on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Wang said China remains committed to developing friendly relations that have entered a new phase following the leaders' consensus, in line with the interests of both peoples.

Kim reaffirmed that Pyongyang gives top priority to ties with China and will support Beijing's policies, including the "one-China" principle and efforts to build a fair, multipolar world.

The meeting comes amid heightened diplomatic activity in the region, as US President Donald Trump is expected to visit Beijing next month, fueling speculation of a possible follow-up summit with Kim.