News World Macron calls on Iran to seize chance for peace deal

Macron calls on Iran to seize chance for peace deal

Following a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran to use its peace talks with the United States to help achieve a lasting de-escalation in the region.

DPA WORLD Published April 11,2026 Subscribe

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Iran to use peace talks with the United States to help achieve a lasting de-escalation, following a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.



"I urged him to seize the opportunity presented by the talks launched in Islamabad to pave the way for a lasting de-escalation and a demanding agreement that provides solid guarantees for security in the region, involving all the countries concerned," Macron wrote on X on Saturday.



"I emphasized the need for Iran to swiftly restore freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, to which France stands ready to contribute," he added.



Macron also stressed "the importance of full respect for the ceasefire, including in Lebanon," and said France fully supports the actions of the Lebanese authorities, "who alone are legitimate to exercise the sovereignty of the state and decide the destiny of Lebanon."



Even after the US and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, Israel continues to inflict damage on Lebanon as it goes after the Hezbollah militia.











