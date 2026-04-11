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News World Iran Guards say will deal 'severely' with military ships transiting Strait of Hormuz

Iran Guards say will deal 'severely' with military ships transiting Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ⁠warned ⁠that any attempt by military ⁠vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz would be met ⁠with "a ⁠strong response," saying only non-military vessels would be allowed to ⁠pass under specific regulations, the IRGC said in ⁠a ‌statement.

AFP WORLD
Published April 12,2026
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IRAN GUARDS SAY WILL DEAL SEVERELY WITH MILITARY SHIPS TRANSITING STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Iran's Revolutionary Guards threatened to deal "severely" with any military vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, state TV reported Sunday, after the US Central Command said two US Navy warships had transited the strategic waterway to clear mines laid by Tehran.

"Any attempt by military vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will be dealt with severely. The IRGC Navy has full authority to manage the Strait of Hormuz intelligently," the Guards' Navy Command said, according to state broadcaster IRIB, adding passage of the strait would only be "granted to civilian vessels under specific conditions".