Russian-flagged tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz in rare transit

A Russian-flagged supertanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf late Thursday, marking a rare transit through the war-hit waterway.

The Arhimeda, a 2000-built very large crude carrier (VLCC), sailed westward through the strait while empty, according to ship-tracking data from MarineTraffic.

The vessel had earlier indicated Iran's Kharg Island, the country's main crude export hub, as its destination before later switching its status to "for orders," a shipping term often used when a vessel has not yet received clear instructions for its next port call.

The passage comes at a time when investors and energy markets remain focused on the Strait of Hormuz, where traffic has slowed sharply following the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Disruptions in the waterway, one of the world's most important oil transit routes, have tightened global energy supplies and fueled price volatility.

Despite the near standstill in most Hormuz transits, Iranian crude shipments have continued.

Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran's oil exports, was hit by US and Israeli strikes, with the latter saying they targeted only military sites and not energy infrastructure.