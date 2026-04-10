WHO warns Israeli evacuation orders threaten lives of over 450 patients

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Friday that evacuation orders in parts of Beirut and Mount Lebanon are placing hundreds of hospitalized patients at serious risk.

WHO Representative in Lebanon Abdinasir Abubakar told reporters in Geneva that authorities are "deeply concerned by yesterday's evacuation orders affecting large areas of Beirut and Mount Lebanon, including zones hosting two of the country's main referral hospitals."

The hospitals are operating at "full capacity," providing life-saving care, including to patients injured in the April 8 escalation.

He said "more than 450 patients remain hospitalized," including around 40 in intensive care in life-threatening condition.

"The forced evacuation of such patients poses an immediate and grave risk to their survival," he warned.

The April 8 Israeli strikes involved "over 100 strikes within minutes," killing more than 300 people and injuring over 1,100, he said.

The conflict, now in its 40th day, has caused nearly 8,000 casualties and displaced about 1.1 million people, placing severe strain on the health system. At least 13 hospitals have been damaged and six forced to close.

"Hospitals must be protected at all times. They are essential civilian infrastructure and a lifeline in times of crisis," Abubakar said.

He urged immediate action, stressing that "safe access to healthcare is not optional; it is a fundamental right, even in conflict."

The expanded Israeli offensive on Lebanon since March 2 has killed 1,888 people and wounded 6,092 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.