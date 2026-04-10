Israel threatens to strike ambulances in Lebanon directly, citing alleged Hezbollah use

Israel threatened on Friday to attack ambulances in Lebanon directly if the Lebanese group Hezbollah's alleged use of them "for military purposes" does not stop.

"Hezbollah is widely using ambulances for military purposes.

"Accordingly, we once again warn that the military use of medical facilities and ambulances must stop immediately," army spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed on US social media company X, threatening strikes otherwise.

Israel has carried out an expanded offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Earlier, a State Department official told Anadolu that the US will host direct talks between Israel and Lebanon next week as part of ongoing ceasefire negotiations.