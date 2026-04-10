Brazil and US to launch joint action to fight organized crime

The Brazilian government is ⁠set to ⁠announce a Brazil-U.S. action against organized crime on Friday, according to ⁠the Brazilian Finance Ministry.

The so-called Project MIT (Mutual Interdiction Team) brings together the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to ⁠combat ⁠transnational crime, a statement from the ministry said.

It aims to integrate intelligence efforts and joint operations to intercept illicit shipments of ⁠weapons and narcotics, the statement said. It is part of a broader agenda between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da ⁠Silva ‌and ‌U.S. President Donald Trump.

Brazil's ⁠Finance Minister ‌Dario Durigan will announce the details at ⁠a press ⁠conference scheduled for ⁠11:30 a.m.









