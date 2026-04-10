Bipartisan group of US senators reaffirms support for NATO

A bipartisan group of US senators on Thursday reaffirmed Congress's longstanding support for NATO, emphasizing the alliance's role in promoting security and economic stability.

The statement was led by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Sen. Thom Tillis, co-chair of the Senate NATO Observer Group. They were joined by Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Jeff Merkley, Chris Coons, Angus King, Cory Booker, Jacky Rosen, and John Curtis.

"For over 75 years, Congress has supported robust U.S. participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization because it makes Americans safer and has made our collective economies-including the United States-more prosperous," they wrote.

They pointed to recent legislation reaffirming US commitments to NATO, including maintaining a strong military presence in Europe, protecting key alliance leadership roles, funding security initiatives, and continuing support for Ukraine.

Lawmakers also highlighted provisions requiring Senate approval for any potential US withdrawal from the alliance.

The statement came amid President Donald Trump's frustration with NATO's response to the Iran war. In a Truth Social post after meeting NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Wednesday, Trump wrote: "NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again."

The senators credited Trump with pushing allied nations to increase defense spending, noting that NATO members have responded in recent years.

"Over the past five years, our Allies have responded to U.S. leadership and our calls to increase defense spending to rebalance burden sharing," the statement said, citing a recent commitment by allies to spend 5% of GDP on defense.

At the same time, the group warned against divisions within the alliance, arguing that any perception of reduced US commitment could embolden geopolitical rivals such as Russia and China.

"A divided and broken NATO is their chief strategic aim," the senators said.