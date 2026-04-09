US first lady says she 'never had a relationship' with Epstein

First lady Melania Trump on Thursday denied any connection to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"The lies, linking me with a disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein, need to end today," she said at the White House.

She said that while she and her husband, US President Donald Trump, occasionally attended the same social events as Epstein, the overlap was typical of social circles in places like New York City and Palm Beach, Florida.

"To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, [Ghislaine]Maxwell," she added.





