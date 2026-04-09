Rosatom chief says 128 Russian personnel remain at Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

The head of Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom said on Thursday that 128 Russian personnel remain at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

"We have about 128 people remaining at Bushehr. We're currently planning another wave of evacuations," Alexey Likhachev told the Vesti news service.

Expressing that there has been a "certain sense of relief associated with the ceasefire" between the US and Iran "in recent hours," Likhachev said that the main challenge in this context is that we do not know how it will end.

Likhachev said that the ceasefire could be broken at any moment or potentially develop into some kind of deal between the two countries as stated by US President Donald Trump.

"Bushehr remains our technological priority, but the priority of all priorities is the lives and health of people," Likhachev further said, noting that Russia will closely monitor developments in the Middle East.

The Rosatom chief also expressed gratitude to the Iranian side, including with regard to the organization of the evacuations from the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

"Most importantly, we received strong support from the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We evacuated almost 500 people without any risks or incidents," he added.

Over the weekend, Likhachev said most Russians working at the Bushehr plant had been successfully evacuated and that another wave of evacuation is planned for next week.

On Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in Armenia said that 175 more employees who were evacuated from Bushehr had left for Moscow.





