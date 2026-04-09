News World NATO: Trump expects 'concrete' commitments from allies on Hormuz

NATO: Trump expects 'concrete' commitments from allies on Hormuz

NATO would be willing ⁠to a ⁠play a role in a possible ⁠Strait of Hormuz mission if it is able to do so, ⁠the military ⁠alliance's chief Mark Rutte said on Thursday. "If NATO can help, ⁠obviously then there is no reason not to be helpful," ⁠Rutte ‌said ‌during remarks ⁠in ‌Washington.

DPA WORLD Published April 09,2026 Subscribe

US President Donald Trump expects NATO allies to make "concrete" commitments to help secure the Strait of Hormuz following talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, a NATO spokeswoman said.



Rutte has been briefing partners on his discussions in Washington, NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart said.



"It's clear that the United States expects concrete commitments and action to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," she said.



Bloomberg, citing a senior NATO official, reported that Washington expects European allies to present concrete plans within days. German magazine Der Spiegel reported similarly.



Trump has repeatedly demanded that NATO members support US efforts to secure the vital shipping lane, but has so far been met with resistence.



Less than 24 hours after a fragile ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, Rutte met Trump in Washington on Wednesday.



Afterwards, Trump continued to voice frustration on his platform Truth Social.



"NATO WASN'T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON'T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN," he wrote.



Then, in a separate post on Thursday, Trump accused allies of failing to act without pressure, without providing further details.



Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz in early March in response to attacks by the United States and Israel, effectively halting shipments of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Gulf and sending global prices sharply higher.











