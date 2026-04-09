Irish army called in to clear fuel 'blockades' as protests disrupt travel, supplies

The Irish government on Thursday authorized the deployment of the army to remove vehicles blocking key transport routes and fuel facilities, as protests over rising fuel prices entered a third day across the Republic of Ireland, local media reported.

Protesters have slowed or halted traffic on motorways and rural roads, and are maintaining a blockade of the Whitegate Oil Refinery in east Cork.

The demonstrations, initially focused on high petrol and diesel costs, have increasingly disrupted travel and supply lines, prompting a shift in policing strategy.

A spokesperson for Gardai, the Irish police, told BBC that the force was "moving to an enforcement phase" unless those blocking access to critical infrastructure "desist and disperse."

They warned that the blockades were threatening deliveries of food, fuel, clean water and animal feed.

Ireland's Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan confirmed the military's involvement, saying the Defense Forces had been asked to assist in clearing "critical national infrastructure."

He added that owners of vehicles removed "should not complain later about any damage caused … during removal."

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin told RTE the government anticipated no outbreak of violence, but framed the use of the army as necessary.

"It's not in our nature to be engineering any situation that gives rise to conflict," he said, adding: "But we do have to facilitate access to the essentials of life to our people."

Martin criticized the protest tactics, saying they had "gone far beyond the pale now" and were "damaging our economy significantly."

Protest organizer John Dallon, speaking on BBC Radio, defended the demonstrations, arguing the government's recent support package was insufficient and that ordinary people were suffering.

The government has linked the fuel price surge to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including disruption to global oil flows.

Prices in Ireland have risen above €2 ($2.3) per liter for diesel and near €1.90 for petrol in many areas.





