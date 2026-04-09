Kazakh parliament ratifies green energy partnership deal with Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan's upper house of parliament on Thursday ratified a green energy partnership agreement signed with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in late 2024.

A statement by the Kazakh Senate said the deal was ratified during a parliamentary session, and that, according to lawmakers, this will contribute to bolstering energy security, diversifying transit routes, and promoting sustainable economic growth in the country.

According to the statement, Maulen Ashimbayev, chairman of the Senate, said in remarks on the approval law on the agreement's ratification that the deal outlines joint work between Astana, Baku, and Tashkent to develop green energy, and that the three parties envisage the creation of a special working group to enhance effectiveness.

"Overall, we hope that approval of the law will facilitate the development of renewable energy in Kazakhstan and strengthen regional cooperation in this area," Ashimbayev was further quoted as saying.

The statement added that the agreement also provides for the implementation of new energy efficiency technologies and the development of infrastructure for energy exports to Europe and other markets.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed a strategic partnership deal on the development and transmission of green energy on Nov. 13, 2024, on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku.

"The document opens up new opportunities for the integration of the energy systems of our states, as well as the creation of reliable corridors for the supply of environmentally friendly energy to the European (market) and other markets," Tokayev was quoted as saying at a corresponding signing ceremony by the Kazakh presidential press service Akorda.

Kazakhstan's lower house of parliament ratified the agreement during a vote last month.



