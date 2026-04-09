Finnish opposition parties call for no-confidence vote over rising poverty

Three opposition parties in Finland have filed an interpellation seeking a vote of no confidence against the government over rising poverty and the cost of living.

"According to a recent estimate, poverty will increase by tens of thousands if compensatory measures are not taken now," Left Alliance parliamentary group leader Aino-Kaisa Pekonen said on Wednesday at a press conference in Parliament, YLE reported.

The challenge, led by the Left Alliance and supported by the Social Democrats (SDP) and Greens, criticizes the government's economic policies and calls for measures to assist low-income earners.

SDP parliamentary group chair Tytti Tuppurainen said rising costs are affecting many middle-income families and demanded answers ahead of the government's final budget talks.

Greens leader Sofia Virta highlighted that nearly one in six children could soon live in poverty, describing the situation as "a national shame."

Left Alliance chair Minja Koskela said maintaining the welfare state is crucial for national unity. The Centre Party did not join the interpellation.





